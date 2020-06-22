Greaves dreams of return to cycling

During Father’s Day yesterday, former national cyclist Alanzo Greaves posted photos on Instagram of his family and his bike, the loves of his life.

The champion rider, who has been off the saddle due to a suspension and an injury, has been reminiscing of his past glories and perhaps his posts hinted at a comeback?

If the father of three, (Trinity, Njisane and Kateri) had a Father’s Day wish, it is to return to the saddle.

Stabroek Sport spoke with the former ace rider yesterday and got some insight on his thought process.