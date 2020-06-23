Kitty construction worker dies after Agricola shooting

A construction worker was killed in Agricola in the wee hours of yesterday morning and police are seeking to determine how he died.

Police Commander of Region Four (A) Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore told Stabroek News that Tyron Duesbury, 27, was struck by a bullet while he was inside a car with four others. The shooting occurred between 12.30 and 1 am. It is unclear if Duesbury, of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was shot in a crossfire or if he and his companions were targeted.

Azore explained that police investigations have revealed that Duesbury and others had ventured to the village, where a party was reportedly taking place. Upon arriving at Brutus Street, they saw a crowd of approximately 100 persons.