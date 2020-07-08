Suspect admits to killing Kitty construction worker -police

The suspect held by police in connection with the killing of 27-year-old Tyron Duesbury, who was fatally shot in Agricola, has confessed, according to the police.

“The suspect would have since confessed to that murder,” Region 4 (a) Commander Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore yesterday confirmed when contacted by Stabroek News.

The deceased, Duesbury, of William Street, Kitty, was struck by a bullet while he was inside a car with four others on June 23rd. The shooting occurred between 12.30am and 1am.