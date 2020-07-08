Marcus Bisram appealing aspect of judge’s ruling on powers of DPP

While Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall ruled in his favour quashing a committal order which would have resulted in him being tried for murder, Marcus Bisram is appealing an aspect of the judge’s ruling with which he says he is dissatisfied.

The parts of the decision complained of are: where the Judge ruled that Section 72 of the Criminal Law (Procedure) Act is not unconstitutional and where he said the judge refused to award him monetary damages for his unlawful/illegal imprisonment.

Outlining the grounds of his appeal, the former murder accused said that Justice Morris-Ramlall erred in finding that section 72 was not unconstitutional by basing her ruling on cases decided in Guyana before the enactment of Article 122 A (1) of the Constitution when those cases no longer represent the law.