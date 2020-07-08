Canefield supermarket burgled

The Good Life Supermarket at Canefield, East Canje, Berbice, was burgled on Saturday evening in what was the fourth such incident since it opened last year.

The supermarket, which is located at Lot 1 Canefield Public Road, East Canje, Berbice, is operated by Wang Wei Xiong, 32, a Chinese national residing at Pope Street, New Amsterdam. The building also houses a storage bond.

Wang told police that the supermarket was closed around 6 pm on Saturday. However, when he returned on Sunday around 7 am, it was discovered that the computer in the cashier area, which is estimated to have been valued at $200,000, was missing. It was also discovered that the CCTV monitor, valued $200,000, a camera valued $11,000, $100,000 in phone cards, $80,000 in cigarettes and $400,000 in cash, among other items, were also gone.