Majority of Guyanese will accept nothing less than swearing in of Irfaan Ali as President

Dear Editor,

From the day I witnessed Clairmont Mingo’s fraudulent tabulation of the District 4 balloted votes and the obvious endorsement of this naked attempt to rig the Elections in favour of APNU+AFC by Keith Lowenfield, I decided to add my voice to the demand that democracy prevail in our country.

It was evident, from the very day after the Elections, from the Statements of Poll, that the PPP/C had won a credible majority. The Statements of Recount of every ballot cast have matched the Statements of Poll, establishing beyond doubt, that the PPP/C have been chosen by the majority of Guyanese to govern our country.

Yet, as he did with the No Confidence Motion, David Granger has again resorted to the Courts in a fruitless attempt to deny the will of the people.

I listened intently to the ruling of the Appeal Court, which, not surprising, ruled with the same division as occurred when first overruled by the CCJ.

This further terrible waste of money and time financing enormous fees of Senior Counsel from Trinidad & Tobago and at home to further delay the inevitable, is shameful beyond forgiveness. It is David Granger who must bear this responsibility beyond all others.

It would be an appalling travesty of justice if the ruling of the Appeal Court was to somehow lead to a GECOM decision to put David Granger back in office by disenfranchising the vote of over sixty percent of the electorate. I cannot believe, even now, that David Granger would succumb to such a travesty.

A travesty of justice because not an iota of evidence has been put before GECOM to support the spurious accusations invented by APNU+AFC that the ballots counted from the ballot boxes are anything but credible and valid.

All that the Court of Appeal has done is to rule that the majority of the votes cast are valid. No Court has been asked to rule on whether the allegations advanced by APNU+AFC are either credible or valid.

The total valid votes cast for each list of candidates have already been counted and confirmed by the Chief Election Officer. It remains only for the number of seats to be officially calculated by him to be reported to GECOM and then for GECOM to formally declare PPP/C the elected government. The international community, the Caribbean Community, but, much more important, the majority of Guyanese who cast their vote, expect and will accept nothing less than the swearing in of Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali as the elected President of Guyana.

Yours faithfully,

Kit Nascimento