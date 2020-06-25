Page one comment

If there had been any doubt, it has all been erased by the grotesque report submitted on Tuesday by Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield to GECOM Chair, Justice Ret’d Claudette Singh. In the most unprecedented behaviour and in the milieu where every vote must count, Mr Lowenfield gave himself the unheard of authority to sever the properly cast votes of 115,787 persons. This must be his last act in connection with the 2020 elections. He and those in GECOM who have plotted to rig the elections in favour of APNU+AFC pose an existential threat to electoral democracy.

As we have said before, Mr Lowenfield must be summarily dismissed from his position. The elections process cannot be properly brought to a conclusion if he remains in place. We urge the GECOM Chair to take the requisite steps. She must also publicly affirm her commitment to certify the results of the painstaking recount as the final outcome of the 2020 general elections.