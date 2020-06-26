CCJ sets timelines for arguments in challenge to appeal court vote ruling

Noting its commitment to bringing a timely conclusion to the impasse over Guyana’s March 2 elections that has been brought before it, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has designated all of next Wednesday for dealing with the matter.

Pointing out, however, that the issue of whether the court even has jurisdiction to hear the case will be dealt with first, President of the Trinidad-based court Justice Adrian Saunders yesterday said that if the court so rules, then it will go on to deal with the substantive matter. If not, however, the matter will come to an end at that point, as there will be no need for going any further.

At a case management conference yesterday afternoon, the court set timelines for the filing of submissions and responses which have to be concluded ahead of Wednesday’s 9am start.