Six charged over APNU+AFC Berbice protest -three fined after pleading guilty to breaching COVID-19 restrictions

Six persons were charged yesterday with breaching COVID-19 restrictions during the APNU+AFC protest march held last week.

They are former APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Barbara Pilgrim, Director of Regional Health Services of Region Six Jevaughn Stephen, APNU Councillor at the New Amsterdam Mayor and Town Council Pollyanne Schultz, Karen France, Kirk Fraser, and Kwesi Joseph. They all appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where Magistrate Peter Hugh presided over their arraignment via Zoom.

The charge against Pilgrim states that on Thursday, June 18, at Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam, she hosted a social event.