Former MP, Region Six health director to be charged over COVID-19 restrictions

Former Member of Parliament, Barbara Pilgrim; Director of Health, Jevaughn Stephens; and several supporters of APNU+AFC are expected to appear in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court to answer the charge of breaching COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings on June 18.

The charges come after APNU+AFC held a protest and march in New Amsterdam last Thursday.

However, Stephens last evening debunked the allegation claiming that he was not a part of the protest. He has since indicated that he intends to contest the charge brought against him