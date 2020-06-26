Lowenfield report seen as clear act of insubordination

A clear act of insubordination is how one source has described the report submitted by Chief Election Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield to GECOM on Tuesday in which he erased over 115,000 votes from the March 2nd general elections.

According to Guyana’s electoral laws the CEO is at all times subject to the control of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). In fact Section 18 of the Elections Law (Amendment) Act of 2000 specifically states that “notwithstanding anything in any written law” the officer remains subject to the “direction and control of the Commission”.

When, Lowenfield on Tuesday submitted to the Commission a report of what he deemed “valid and credible votes” he flouted the clear directives of Chairman of the Commission Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh to compose his report “using the results of the recount” of votes.