Norway calls for recount to be used for declaration of elections result

Norway’s Ambassador to Guyana, Nils Martin Gunneng yesterday joined the call for the national recount of votes to be used for the declaration of the result from the controversy-laden March 2nd general elections.

In a tweet yesterday, Gunneng, who is also accredited to Brazil and Suriname, said ”#Norway joins the call for a fair and transparent conclusion of the #GuyanaElections. The declaration of the election result must be based on the national recount, as witnessed by the

@CARICOMorg.”

Norway’s call is significant as it has been engaged with Guyana since 2009 on a forest protection deal. This deal was potentially worth US$250m over five years and a significant tranche of that sum has been set aside for green energy use. Unused monies cannot be accessed, however, until a new government is in place.