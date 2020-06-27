APNU+AFC backs Lowenfield results

In the face of mounting regional and international pressure to concede, the APNU+AFC coalition yesterday voiced its support for the report submitted by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield that claims it won the March 2 polls after he discarded over 115,000 votes.

Some supporters of the David Granger-led incumbent coalition also took their case to the city’s streets, despite COVID-19 restrictions as they maintained that only “valid” votes cast at the polls should be counted to determine the winner.

With an official declaration still to be made despite the recent conclusion of a national recount, the coalition in a statement yesterday endorsed Lowenfield’s much criticised report, while mirroring his claim yesterday that he acted lawfully.