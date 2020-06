Hundreds of Guyanese continue to flout the national COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings despite a rise in the number of local cases being recorded.

Scores of Guyanese gathered at the Kitty seawall yesterday, before and after the 6pm nationwide curfew kicked in. Stabroek News understands that before 6pm, the gathering was larger as some persons visited with their families.

No one was observed to be wearing masks or practicing any other precautionary measures against COVID-19.