Father’s Day assault victim passes away in hospital

A 54-year-old man who was assaulted on Father’s Day with a piece of wood by his former son-in-law, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, June 25, after being placed on life support at the Woodlands Hospital.

Alexie Gomes, a resident of New York, USA, was rendered unconscious after a scuffle between him and the father of his grandson.

A relative of the dead man who asked not to be named explained to this newspaper that Gomes came from New York with his grandson on March 3 in order for the boy to spend time with his father. Gomes had to remain, however, due to the closure of international airports which prevented him from returning to the US.