Dear Editor,

In the dysfunction of Guyana where ‘all parties’ go one day to fight Venezuela, and then another day to fight with each other the oppression of the National Grade Six Assessment continues.

It is awful that the people are wishing children ‘Good Luck’ in these times. Children in Guyana have a right to a quality education, it is not about ‘Luck’ or a lottery of what happens in the middle of a pandemic.

It is a shame really, that none of the political parties have decolonised the education system, have made any commitment to ensuring that every child counts, and that all schools deliver quality education to each child.

Luck is what you grant when you go to war and so, or in Elections maybe…it should not be a factor in education.

What a sickening country where a large percentage of 10/11 year olds will feel unlucky after these two days.

Yours faithfully,

Vidyaratha Kissoon