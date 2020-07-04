Court orders summons for Lowenfield over private charges

Georgetown Magistrate Faith McGusty yesterday ordered that Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield be summoned to appear before a city court after three private charges were filed against him over alleged chicanery in the tabulation of results from the March 2 polls.

In separate charges, Daniel Josh Kanhai, of The New Movement (TNM), and Desmond Morian, of the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), have accused Lowenfield of conspiracy to commit fraud to alter the results of the elections and misconduct in public office.

Their lawyers, attorneys-at-law Glenn Hanoman, Mark Conway and George Thomas, who are expected to be serving as special prosecutors, indicated that they were unsuccessful in effecting service of the summons for Lowenfield to attend court yesterday.