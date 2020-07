Chief Election Officer served with summons for private criminal charges -expected to appear in court today

Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield was finally served yesterday with summonses pertaining to three private criminal charges filed against him over alleged elections fraud and he is due to face the court today.

Despite numerous efforts, the complainants had been unsuccessful in serving the summons on Lowenfield.

A statement from one of the complainants, Daniel Josh Kanhai said that Lowenfield was finally served yesterday.