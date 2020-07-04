Sixteen shortlisted for Teen Scholarship’s digital university

The Miss Guyana Teen Scholarship Pageant (MGTSP) has shortlisted 16 candidates from the 41 who applied to participate in its 2020 Digital University, an online initiative designed to re-work its scholarship programme into a digital platform owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Described as a record-breaking and challenging feat, the week-long selection process involved screening applications from five regions of Guyana, representing 24 schools and institutions including the Guyana School of Agriculture, the Bertram Collins School of the Public Service, and the University of Guyana.

The 2020/2021 contestants is an impressive cohort of talent and ambition. Among them are national athletes, dancers, artists, writers, runway models, singers and musicians, community leaders, poets, educators, spiritualists, aspiring doctors, entrepreneurs, humanitarians, businesswomen, philanthropists, chefs, and engineers.