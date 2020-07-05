Moruca residents welcome ‘overdue’ COVID-19 containment measures

Residents of the Moruca sub-district in Region One say that the special measures, including a lockdown, instituted in the area by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to curb the spread of COVID-19 are long overdue even as they called on government to support vulnerable persons by providing food and other supplies due to the expected impact.

Following the spikes in COVID-19 infections in the Moruca sub-district and Aranka/Arangoy Landing, in Region Seven, the government on Friday announced that no one will be allowed in or out of the two areas until July 16th. Although the gazetted measures stipulate that the restrictions are in place for one month, the Department of Public Information (DPI) yesterday published a report which said no one would be allowed in and out of the areas from July 6 to August 3 and that mass testing would be conducted in both areas. Regional authorities were not aware of the expansion.