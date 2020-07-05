Old age pension payments available from Tuesday – NIS

With Monday being a national holiday, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has announced that the payment of old age pensions will commence on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at post offices countrywide.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, the NIS made the announcement in a press release issued yesterday, where it also said that an alphabetised system that was recently implemented by the Guyana Post Office Corporation will be in effect. As a result, seniors will be paid as follows:

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – Pensioners with last names beginning with A – D

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – Pensioners with last names beginning with E – J

Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Pensioners with last names beginning with K – R

Friday, July 10, 2020 – Pensioners with last names beginning with S – Z

The NIS is also reminding pensioners to visit its head office at Brickdam, Georgetown, only if they are uplifting books between 7 am and 3 pm.

Additionally, NIS cashiers at the Brickdam Office will be open and encashing vouchers during the pension week from 7 am to 2 pm.

Those seniors who already have their pension books and are only encashing vouchers are asked to visit the Camp Street office or the NIS office nearest to them between the hours of 8 am and 2 pm. Pensioners are also reminded that books can be uplifted at their local offices.

The Management of the NIS is asking that persons utilise the available handwashing stations and sanitising dispensers upon entering and leaving its offices and to adhere to seating arrangements. Visitors to NIS facilities are also required to wear a mask.