Region One residents shocked by two-week delay for positive COVID-19 results

Residents of Region One are continuing to question the reliability of the Ministry of Public Health’s testing protocols after two persons were revealed to be positive almost two weeks after being tested for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

One of the patients, a 69-year-old man, told Sunday Stabroek yesterday that he was tested on June 21st along with several teachers. At that time, he said, he had a persistent cough and because of that, he was told that he would have to be tested.

Over the next two to three days, he stated, the teachers received their results and were placed in isolation due to them being positive. However, he never received a word from the health authorities and continued to wait for his results regardless.