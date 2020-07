Persaud remembered as “committed” -to be cremated today and not yesterday as was inadvertently reported

Recently deceased Guyana Cricket Board Assistant Secretary, Anil Persaud, who will be cremated today and not yesterday as was reported, will be remembered for his commitment.

This is according to GCB honorary secretary, Anand Sanasie. In an interview with this publication, Sanasie detailed the value Persaud added to cricket locally,

“The word that comes to mind is committed,” Sanasie responded when asked about the type of person Persaud was.