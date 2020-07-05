Report: Clippers G Shamet tests positive for coronavirus

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Landry Shamet tested positive for the coronavirus and is unlikely to travel with the team to Florida, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported yesterday.

In his second NBA season, the 23-year-old Shamet averaged 9.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 47 games (27 starts) before the 2019-20 season was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He ranks fourth on the team in 3-pointers made with 105, shooting 39.2 percent from behind the arc.

The Clippers are scheduled to travel to the Orlando area on Wednesday to prepare for the league’s 22-team restart on July 31 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Los Angeles is the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and considered one of the top contenders for the championship.

Philadelphia’s first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2018 NBA Draft, Shamet was traded to the Clippers in February 2019 in a deal that sent forward Tobias Harris to the 76ers.

—Field Level Media