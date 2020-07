The calendar has flipped to July, so its crunch time for undefeated super middleweight Lennox `Too Sharp’ Allen.

Allen is scheduled to face Cuban/American, David Morrell in a 12-round bout on July 24 in California, USA for the interim WBA title.

The prized fighter who turned 35 on Wednesday told Stabroek Sport yesterday that training camp has gone really well despite the current pandemic and he is in a confident mood as the clock ticks down to his career-defining fight in less than three weeks.