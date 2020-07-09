Allen/Morrell bout pushed back to August

The Lennox `Too Cool’ Allen/David Morrell super middleweight title fight has been pushed back by two weeks but the former is unfazed by the postponement, in fact, Allen says that he welcomes the change.

Allen was initially billed to match gloves with Cuban/American, Morrell on April 11 then July 24 for the interim World Boxing Association (WBA) title but the PBC card, which will be televised live on FOX Sports, has been rescheduled to August 8.

The Brooklyn-based boxer sees the change as a blessing in disguise and relishes the opportunity to have an extended training camp.