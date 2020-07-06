ERC again urges responsible behaviour as final election result awaited

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) yesterday again urged peace and responsible behaviour by all as the nation awaits the final declaration of the March 02, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

“There is no doubt that the historically long period it has taken for the declaration to be made has exacerbated tensions and discontent while unfortunately fostering ethnic strife, especially on social media platforms. There is also no doubt that public utterances, including the building of expectations by some officials and their political subjects, have and continue to contribute to the heightening of tensions and a further widening of unwanted division among our people.