ERC working to de-escalate tensions

Dear Editor,

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), once again, wishes to lend its voice to the call for peace and responsible behaviour by all as the nation awaits the final declaration of the March 02, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

There is no doubt that the historically long period it has taken for the declaration to be made has exacerbated tensions and discontent while unfortunately fostering ethnic strife, especially on social media platforms. There is also no doubt that public utterances, including the building of expectations by some officials and their political subjects, have and continue to contribute to the heightening of tensions and a further widening of unwanted division among our people.

This is not only extremely worrying due to the potential danger it poses as our electoral history so regrettably reminds, but woefully unhelpful to the daunting and crucial task of forging harmony so vital at this juncture. The Commission therefore reiterates the need for all Leaders and stakeholder groups to act in a much needed responsible manner and to ensure those, whom they influence, do likewise. At the same time, it commends those who have and continue to act responsibly.

The Commission will officially write to the Leaders of all Political Parties urging them and their constituents to work towards de-escalating tensions and adherence to law and order. The desire for peace and good relations will take genuine and collective efforts by stakeholder groups and individuals. These efforts would also include acceptance of the elections results when they are declared by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The agreement by H.E. President David Granger and Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, for a national recount of ballots with the participation of CARICOM, further demonstrates that paths can be found to help resolve our political gridlock.

The Commission, having been birthed out of political discord, values and commends the efforts of all stakeholders who have and continue to work tirelessly in the interest of safeguarding peace and democracy in Guyana. Let us therefore work together in the best interest of our nation, for there can be no option to peace and unity which ultimately reside in our hands. With all hands on board let us promote harmony and good relations.

Yours faithfully,

Shiv Nandalall

Public Relations Officer

Ethnic Relations Commission