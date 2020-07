Founding member and past president of the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL), Sheila Chapman yesterday passed away at the age of 82.

Chapman, the mother of Alliance for Change co-founder Raphael Trotman and the wife of retired Justice Donald Trotman passed away after suffering a brief period of illness.

A statement from the GAWL hailed her for her contributions to the legal fraternity and her work as a women and children rights activist.