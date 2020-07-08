CFU suspends U14 boys Challenge Series

With the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), the region’s local governing body and a subsidiary of CONCACAF, has opted to suspend the 2020 boys U14 Challenge Series scheduled for August until further notice.

According to a monthly newsletter published on the entity’s website, which was published in May, the decision to suspend the tournament was taken following an Executive Committee meeting.