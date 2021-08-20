Golden Jaguars U14 Boys and Girls to sit out this year’s CFU Challenge Series

The Golden Jaguars U14 Boys and Girls team will not participate in the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge Series following the official confirmation of the host nation and venues.

This was disclosed by the regional entity on Tuesday via an official release. It informed that the Dominican Republic is the confirmed host for the 2021 Boys and Girls U14 Challenge Series, which is slated to run from August 22 to 29.

Efforts to contact Guyana Football Federation (GFF) General Secretary Ian Alves for a comment were unsuccessful. Calls to his cellular phone went unanswered up to press time. Similarly, attempts to acquire a comment from Communications Officer Keeran Williams were futile.