Construction worker dies, another injured after Bank DIH building collapses

The collapse of a Banks DIH building located in the Ruimveldt Industrial Site that was being demolished has left one demolition worker dead and another nursing injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

According to the Communications Manager of the GPH, Chelauna Providence, the dead man has been identified as Jagmohan Bissassar, a member of a demolition crew hired to pull down the building.

The injured man in the incident was identified as Anthony Lowe, who is said to be nursing a laceration to the head among other injuries at the GPH.