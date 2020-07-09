Corentyne house collapses during storm

A Corentyne single mother is now contemplating her next move after the house she was residing in with her three children collapsed yesterday morning.

The wooden one-storey house fell to the ground just before 5 am.

Roopranie Lutchminarine, also known as ‘Sharmila’, 47, of Lot 68 Number 67 Village, Corentyne, said, “The breeze start blow heavy and me start pray fah let nothing na happen to we. I tell my son to cut off the transformer and when he cut it off and lie down back I just hear crack, crack, and the house fall down.”