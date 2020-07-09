Estwick looking to restrict England under 200

Assistant coach, Roddy Estwick wants West Indies to restrict England to under 200 in the first innings of the first Test but reckons his side has a bit of work to do in order to reach the target.

Estwick was speaking at a virtual press conference yesterday following the close of play on day one.

He stated, “I would like to bowl them out for 175, anything under 200 we will be happy,” while adding “we got some way to go, obviously they’ve got quite a bit of batting depth, the batting is quite long so we got to work but on these pitches it seems you got to be very patient, you’ve got to be very disciplined so it is something we got to hit the ground running tomorrow.”