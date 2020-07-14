COVID-19 cases rise to 300

Guyana has now reached the 300 mark as COVID-19 cases here continue to rise.

This was announced yesterday by the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle during the Public Health Ministry’s COVID-19 update. She stated that three new cases of the virus were recorded on Monday moving the total number of positive cases to 300. According to the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, the three new cases were recorded in Regions Four, Seven and Nine.

During the update it was also revealed that 78 tests were conducted during the last round of testing which means that 3,330 persons in total have been tested for the virus so far in Guyana. One hundred and fifty-five persons have so far recovered while the number of deaths remains at 17. Dr. Gordon-Boyle reported that there are currently 128 active cases that are in institutional isolation even as 20 persons are in institutional quarantine. Five persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.