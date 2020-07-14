Region One residents in need of COVID-19 relief programme -Regional Chairman

With Region One (Barima-Waini) becoming the epicentre of Guyana’s COVID-19 infections and lockdowns now instituted in certain areas, the regional chairman believes that there is need for wider relief for residents.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle has stated that the region accounts for most of the new cases that were recorded in the past two weeks. She further said it is disappointing to note that some residents in the Moruca sub-district are blatantly flouting the COVID-19 guidelines, “claiming in some instances that COVID-19 is nonexistent and therefore there is no need for a lockdown in that district”.