OAS Secretary General requests Permanent Council meeting on Guyana

Amid continuing concerns about the electoral crisis in Guyana, Organisation of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro is seeking a meeting of the Permanent Council of the body on the situation here.

Almagro has written to Chair of the Permanent Council, Luis Fernando Cordero Montoya seeking support to call a meeting of the Permanent Council “to deal with the situation of the electoral process in Guyana”.

The OAS has paid close attention to the process here and issued numerous statements calling for adherence to the recount results and expressing concern about partisan electoral officers.