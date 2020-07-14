Partially decomposed body found at Strathspey

Police are currently investigating the discovery of the partially decomposed body of a man in a Strathspey canal on the East Coast of Demerara.

Up to press time the man had not been officially identified but he was found with a national ID card and was clad in the clothes of a Lodge Housing Scheme man, Deshawn McLean, 26, who was last seen by his family last week.

According to Guyana Police Force Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlahkhan, the man’s body was found at around 7.30 am, clad in only a pair of brown long pants and with a haversack.