Student athletes worried about US visa revocation

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced social distancing in every aspect of society, including schools. In an effort at mitigation, some universities have decided to offer some programmes fully online.

The change has brought about a potential dilemma for many foreign students as President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing for students whose classes are moving entirely online for the new school year to be stripped of their visas and ordered to leave the US.

Many Guyanese student athletes in the USA are currently worrying about their status and having to return to the 592, but Coach Julian Edmonds who currently has five athletes in various learning institutions in the US is optimistic of an amicable solution.