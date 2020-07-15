Parents call for timely updates on school re-opening

Following the sitting of the NGSA, parents have said that they would like timely updates on the Education Ministry’s plans for the new school year.

The National Grade Six Assessment was written on July 1 and July 2 to allocate marks for students leaving primary school and transitioning to the secondary level of education. The marking and releasing of exam results is usually done by this time of the year but due to COVID-19, the exam was postponed.

While the circumstances are understandable, some parents who spoke with Stabroek News yesterday, are hoping that the Education Ministry will be more thoughtful when releasing the results and give parents some time to prepare for the new school year.