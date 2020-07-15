Lionel Holder keeping fit during lockdown

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of local football, Golden Jaguar U20 International Lionel Holder, revealed that he continues to train in a structured weekly manner in an effort to maintain his physical conditioning.

This was revealed during an interview yesterday with Stabroek Sport. According to the versatile Guyana Police Force (GPF) defender, weekly sessions are conducted under the watchful eye of the experienced Theodore Henry. He elaborated, “I train in the morning with the rugby coach Theo Henry from 5:30-7. Personally I like to keep myself fit and anyone who knows me, will tell you that I always try to stay on top of my game with regards to fitness. Basically Monday to Friday we exercise at the Square of the Revolution and some Sundays we might do some work in the hills on Soesdyke Highway.” Holder, who has been capped three times at the U20 level, revealed that the structured regimen is created by Henry on a weekly basis, with fitness tests conducted at the start of every month to scrutinize the improvements made. He added, “He [Henry] does create a different training schedule for the week, so every month we do a fitness test to judge our improvements. During the month we basically do a lot of core work which includes everything inclusive of abdominals, push ups and sprints.”