Dominic Gaskin’s action a perfect example of integrity which is so lacking today

Dear Editor,

It would be remiss of me not to express my personal admiration and respect for the bold courage of Dominic Gaskin who displayed no fear in coming forward publicly and condemning the unfortunate position his party and by extension the coalition has taken with respect to the 2020 election results. Dominic being the son-in-law of caretaker President David Granger, leader of the coalition would not have made his family life any more comfortable by his actions.

Nonetheless, Dominic’s action is a perfect example of the kind of integrity which is so much lacking today in our politics and country as a whole. He is the epitome of honesty and truth as related in the scriptures which quotes Jesus as saying “You will know the truth and the truth will set you free”. That truth as we all know is alive deep within all of us and it makes you feel good when you know it and bad when you don’t.

I happen to know Dominic and his brother well enough to say that they are upright and fair individuals who are not afraid to call it like it is and Dominic has done just that.

Like he said, all Guyana and the world knows with the apparent exception of the APNU+AFC who cannot to this day produce any shred of evidence to substantiate their claims of election fraud, who won the election.

I have always stated my distaste of the partisan politics which is our legacy but this being as it is does not alter the facts as to which party won the elections.

Perhaps, difficult as it is, this period of our history may be a defining one which will lay bare these facts which we have for too long argued and denied. We must get real and face our own truth that our country will continue to be strangulated thus rendering it incapable of attaining the level of growth and development which we have been dreaming of forever.

With people like Dominic Gaskin among us I truly believe that there is hope for a new Guyana where the curse of race division can be overcome and put to rest forever.

inally, I pray that there will be a place for Dominic and his ilk in the healing of our nation as we move forward together in peace and harmony.

Yours faithfully,

Bernard Ramsay