Gordon Ramsay adventure inspires new tour

While the tourism sector has been brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s exploits here have inspired an offering by at least one operator, which has already bookings for 2021 and 2022.

The tour, dubbed “Uncharted Guyana – In the Footsteps of Gordon Ramsay,” is the initiative of Wilderness Explorers, Chef Delven Adams and the community of Rewa. It was slated to run from July 5, 2020, to October 31, 2020, but has been put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to curb the transmission of the virus.

General Manager of Wilderness Explorers Andrea de Caires told Stabroek Weekend that all of their tours are currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since the announcement of this Gordon Ramsay tour, she said, they have seen a number of persons expressing interest and making bookings for 2021 and 2022.