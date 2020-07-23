Excavator operator charged with setting two Essequibo fires

An excavator operator was yesterday placed on $400,000 bail after he was charged with setting fire to two public buildings on the Essequibo Coast more than a week ago.

The accused, Keon Davis, 24 of Hibernia Village, Essequibo Coast appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

He was charged with two counts of setting fire to a public building. Davis was not required to plead to the allegations.

Bail was granted in the sum of $200,000 bail on each charge. The matter was adjourned to August 5th.