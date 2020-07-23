Guyana could see some bad weather from Tropical Storm Gonzalo

Guyana is expected to experience thunderstorms between tomorrow night and Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Gonzalo moves its way north of the country into the Atlantic as a possible hurricane.

The Hydrometeoro-logical Service, in an advisory published on its Facebook page last evening said that while tropical storm Gonzalo is not expected to “directly” impact the country, it may result in thunderstorms over northern Guyana.

“The National Hurricane Centre has informed that the center of the Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to move North of Guyana in the Atlantic Ocean as a Hurricane between 20:00hrs on Friday, July 24 and 08:00hrs Saturday, July 25,” the advisory said.

According to the advisory, it is too soon to determine the magnitude of the storm and the extent of the thundershowers.

In a separate statement yesterday, the Hydrometeorological Service said that the United States National Hurricane Centre has informed the territories in the Northern Atlantic and Caribbean Basins of the formation of the seventh tropical system of the 2020 Northern Atlantic and Caribbean Hurricane season.

This system, it said was first reported as a Tropical Depression at 5pm Tuesday but was subsequently upgraded to a Tropical Storm at 9am yesterday.

“Unless this system changes its trajectory and begin to travel towards the south-west of its current position or it increases to in excess of four hundred kilometers (400 Km), which are very improbable, TS Gonzalo is not expected to directly impact Guyana. Nevertheless, this system may create favorable conditions over northern Guyana that may result in thundershowers,” the statement explained.

The statement further noted that the National Hurricane Centre informs that at 11am yesterday, the center of the Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located at 9.9 ºN 43.6 º W, which is about 1,650 kilometers to the east-north-east of Georgetown.

“The system is moving towards the west at a speed of 6 m/s. Meteorological models are indicating that the center of this tropical system may be to the north of Guyana in the Atlantic Ocean as a Hurricane between 20:00hrs 24 July and 8:00hrs 25 July,” it added.