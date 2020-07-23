Second Covid case in Trinidad of unknown origin

(Trinidad Express) (Ministry of Health statement) Within the last 24 hours Trinidad and Tobago has been faced with two confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are pending investigation, case #139 and #141.

It should be noted that these cases are not linked. This means that, at this time, the Ministry is unable to verify if these cases were imported or linked to an imported case.

The Ministry of Health immediately began to take the necessary steps to avoid further spread of the disease. All the necessary infection control protocols are being followed. The team at the Ministry of Health continues to work dutifully to identify the origin of these cases.

Where necessary, Ministry officials have advised, out of an abundance of caution, that certain businesses be closed temporarily. This allows for sanitisation of the facility and further contact tracing, while reducing the risk of the spread of the disease. We thank the members of the business community who have complied and are cooperating with us. It should be noted that, where applicable, other businesses may be asked to close their offices temporarily. The investigative process will take some time but the Ministry will continue to update the public, on an ongoing basis as we have been doing. Please ensure that your information is only from official sources, such as the Ministry of Health. We need everyone to work together to safeguard our health.

It therefore becomes even more critical that all persons should follow all of the personal health precaution measures all of the time.