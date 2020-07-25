AG in lockstep with Misenga Jones in appeal of recount ruling

As promised, Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams SC has filed a cross appeal in the challenge to the Chief Justice’s ruling on the elections recount, citing the same grounds listed by the applicant, Misenga Jones.

In his notice of continuation for acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire’s decision to be varied, Williams, who wants the ruling validating the recount order to be set aside, argues that contrary to the judge’s pronouncements, this issue has not previously been dealt with.

According to him neither the Guyana Court of Appeal nor the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) have dealt with this issue before and so there is no such decision by which the Chief Justice could have been said to be bound by.