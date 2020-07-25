Youth died of internal bleeding after Middle Road shooting – autopsy

Navindra Samaroo, the youth who was fatally shot at Middle Road, La Penitence on Thursday, died due to internal haemorrhaging, an autopsy has found.

Samaroo’s mother, Dalini Shivcharran, told Stabroek News that the post-mortem examination, which was conducted yesterday, showed that he was shot once to the arm. However, because the bullet didn’t exit Samaroo’s body, it deflected into his chest and severed an artery.

Shivcharran noted that the family is hoping that the person responsible is apprehended and taken before the courts as the family wants justice.