GuySuCo gets funds to make July payroll

The cash-strapped Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has received another disbursement of funds through the Ministry of Finance that will enable it to pay its staff for this month.

Stabroek News was unable to determine the sum that was disbursed to GuySuCo but was told that the money was released to the company sometime between the end of last week and Monday.

This newspaper reported last week that the corporation was not in a financial position to meet its July payroll obligations and the company had requested a sum of $1.2 billion from government to offset its expenses and prepare for the second crop.