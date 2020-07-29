Region Seven health officials deny claims over handling of COVID-19 victim

Health Officials in Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) are refuting the claims of misconduct made by the family of the second COVID-19 fatality which occurred at the Bartica Regional Hospital.

In a statement through the Regional Democratic Council for Region Seven, the hospital officials including the Regional Health Officer and Deputy Regional Health Officer, Dr Edward Sagala and Dr Julian Clementson along with Medical Superintendent Dr Jillian Apple-Jardine, who officially reported the second COVID-19 death from the town of Bartica, said they wished to “clear some misconceptions surrounding this situation raised by the family of the deceased to the media.”

Fifty-five-year-old Roger Martindale last Tuesday became Guyana’s 20th COVID-19 death and Bartica’s second fatality as a result of the virus. The Public Health Ministry however, only acknowledged Martindale’s death three days after he passed.